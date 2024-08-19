Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Beyond Air’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Beyond Air from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research lowered Beyond Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Beyond Air from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.67.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on XAIR

Beyond Air Stock Performance

Shares of Beyond Air stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. Beyond Air has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.12. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 5,197.76% and a negative return on equity of 203.12%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyond Air will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Beyond Air

In related news, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,886.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Beyond Air by 30.4% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,461,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 340,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 66,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the first quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.