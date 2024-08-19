Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.20.

BIG stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $8.41.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.28). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 147.35% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will post -11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Big Lots by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 63,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,484 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 284,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

