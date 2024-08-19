Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Position Cut by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after buying an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 28,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,879,000 after purchasing an additional 290,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 2,544.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TECH traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,931. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average of $73.49. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.29. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $85.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

