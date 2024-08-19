Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BHVN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $38.62. 150,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,543. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.32. Biohaven has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.92). Analysts predict that Biohaven will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at $83,458,561.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,400 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.58 per share, for a total transaction of $996,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,311,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,237,512.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 280.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,308,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,702 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Biohaven during the first quarter valued at about $80,776,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Biohaven by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,483,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,297,000 after buying an additional 1,458,072 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 181.4% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,028,000 after buying an additional 1,449,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,010,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

