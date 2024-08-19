Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

BMEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Biomea Fusion from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial lowered Biomea Fusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Biomea Fusion from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Biomea Fusion from $90.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Biomea Fusion from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion Stock Down 0.7 %

BMEA stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.52.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,416,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth $1,481,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 177,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 46.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 90.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 28,085 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.