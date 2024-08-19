Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Reaches $13.02 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $13.02 million and approximately $2,096.44 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.0698 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00072523 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00017546 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007746 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

