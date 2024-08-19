Bitcoin SV Price Hits $41.94 on Major Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $828.13 million and approximately $29.18 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $41.94 or 0.00071574 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,599.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.79 or 0.00567905 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00035568 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,744,831 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

