Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $57.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.43. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Black Hills by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Black Hills by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

