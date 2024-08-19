Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) CEO Michael P. Gianoni Sells 196 Shares

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $15,080.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,919,416.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

BLKB traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $78.58. The stock had a trading volume of 95,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,958. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.88. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $287.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,589,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1,371.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,486,000 after purchasing an additional 316,992 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,010,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 12.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,663,000 after purchasing an additional 135,103 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 456,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 77,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

