BlackCardCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $16.86 Million (BCCOIN)

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One BlackCardCoin token can currently be bought for $1.69 or 0.00002865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCardCoin has a market capitalization of $16.86 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlackCardCoin has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BlackCardCoin

BlackCardCoin’s launch date was March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,963,411 tokens. BlackCardCoin’s official message board is blackcardcoin.com/blog. BlackCardCoin’s official website is blackcardcoin.com. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin.

BlackCardCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 4,391,200.04 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 1.76791946 USD and is down -13.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $5,757,114.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCardCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCardCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

