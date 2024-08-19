BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.00

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $52.99, with a volume of 136504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.99.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average is $52.25.

Get BlackRock Flexible Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $163,937,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $130,802,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2,120.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,023,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,320 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 33,255.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,737,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.