BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $870.21. The company had a trading volume of 455,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,893. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $818.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $802.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $885.10.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total transaction of $10,500,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,272,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total transaction of $10,500,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,670,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,042 shares of company stock worth $68,587,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $874.07.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

