Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Receives $3.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLND shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLND

Blend Labs Trading Down 1.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of BLND stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $996.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.10. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.22.

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $238,601.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,103,516 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.