Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Bloomin’ Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 68.7% per year over the last three years. Bloomin’ Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $17.27 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

