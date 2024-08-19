bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of bluebird bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on bluebird bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.74.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLUE

bluebird bio Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $5.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 315.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,013,144 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 25.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 59,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 111,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

(Get Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.