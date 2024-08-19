Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Up 10.6% in July

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 762,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,212. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $10,317,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $2,518,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BAH traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,288. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $106.90 and a one year high of $164.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.64 and its 200-day moving average is $149.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.