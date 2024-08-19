Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Boralex to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.90.

Boralex Stock Performance

Boralex Dividend Announcement

TSE BLX opened at C$33.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.30. The firm has a market cap of C$3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$25.40 and a 1 year high of C$36.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.97%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

