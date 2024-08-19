Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.0% of Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,277. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

