Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. Has $11.61 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 7.7% of Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $11,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $104,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,917. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.46. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.37 and a 12 month high of $185.49.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.