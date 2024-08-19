Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,086 Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:FBCG traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 691,718 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.36. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

