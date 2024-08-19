Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 156,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 206,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 61,574 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.16. 570,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

