Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $751,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 965.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 309,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after acquiring an additional 28,737 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,669,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $77.95. 1,085,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,092. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $78.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.17 and its 200-day moving average is $76.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

