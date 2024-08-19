Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.65. 426,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,590. The company has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.48.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

