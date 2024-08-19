Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 557 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $253.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,951. The company has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $254.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.37 and its 200-day moving average is $243.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.