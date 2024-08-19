Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 848,600 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 958,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 370,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BFAM traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.07. 308,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,172. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $138.25.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $670.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.43.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 4,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.95, for a total transaction of $435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 4,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.95, for a total transaction of $435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 4,597 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $492,936.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,232 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

