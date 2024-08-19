Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4125 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BHFAP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.78. 21,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,738. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
