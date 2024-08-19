Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brinker International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.85.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brinker International

Brinker International Trading Down 2.2 %

Brinker International stock opened at $65.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.39. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $76.02.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,982.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,982.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,884 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 64,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 3,611.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 96.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.