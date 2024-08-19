Brokerages Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT at $38.63

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BJRI. Benchmark lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $673.66 million, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $349.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 247.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

