Brokerages Set COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) PT at $28.43

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDP shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDP. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 711.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $187.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.11 million. COPT Defense Properties had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. COPT Defense Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.26%.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

