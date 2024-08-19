Brokerages Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Target Price at $102.08

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

In related news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,158 shares in the company, valued at $374,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,367 shares of company stock worth $3,061,165. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $95.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.28. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

