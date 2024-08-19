Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE) Short Interest Down 14.0% in July

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Brookfield Reinsurance Price Performance

Shares of BNRE stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44. Brookfield Reinsurance has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the second quarter worth $369,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 52.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the first quarter worth about $1,335,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. 7.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Reinsurance Company Profile

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

