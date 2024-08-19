BTC Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $730,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,031. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.54. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $113.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,752,421.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,262.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

