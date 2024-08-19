BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $212,000 Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of ABG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.86. 18,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.77 and a 200 day moving average of $226.54. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $178.40 and a one year high of $277.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total value of $1,884,687.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

