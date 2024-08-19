BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $337,000 Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 151,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 63,641 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 710,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,215 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 25,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,226,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,801,000 after purchasing an additional 34,152 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HWC. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

HWC traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.22. 29,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.11 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $117,082.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,254.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

