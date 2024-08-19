BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 57,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.40. 84,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,301. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.69. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $98.58.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $366.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Piper Sandler cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

