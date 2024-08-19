BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,140 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Block by 11,653.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Block by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Block in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,194.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $483,712.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,886 shares in the company, valued at $20,158,456.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,194.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,751 in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Shares of SQ traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.37. 1,853,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,788,828. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 85.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average of $69.95. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

