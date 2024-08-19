Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.42

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.42 and last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 5363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

Bunzl Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average is $39.25.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

