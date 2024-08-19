Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Short Interest Down 11.3% in July

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 939,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $264.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,956. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $267.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.58.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 20.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 3.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 9.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BURL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BURL

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.