C Raymond Larkin, Jr. Purchases 6,500 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,366.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Align Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ALGN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.01. The stock had a trading volume of 645,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,196. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.48. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $375.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

