C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 771,600 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 895,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 15.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3is

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in C3is stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 269,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 73.40% of C3is at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.54% of the company's stock.

C3is Stock Up 2.3 %

CISS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,345. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $499,120.00, a P/E ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.89. C3is has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $69.88.

About C3is

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. C3is had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter.

C3is Inc offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil.

