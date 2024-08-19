CAE (NYSE:CAE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CAE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins downgraded CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Get CAE alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CAE

CAE Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:CAE opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. CAE has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,597,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 279.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 45,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,443 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of CAE by 186.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CAE by 9.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,033,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,188,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.