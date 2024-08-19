Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Short Interest Update

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,470,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 19,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

CZR traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $36.80. 2,715,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,136,504. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $56.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Caesars Entertainment

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.