Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cameco from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.56.

Get Cameco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CCO

Cameco Stock Up 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Cameco

CCO traded up C$0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting C$55.87. 456,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,098. The stock has a market cap of C$24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.20. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$47.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Robert Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.25, for a total value of C$742,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Dale Robert Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.25, for a total value of C$742,500.00. Also, Director Jill Amanda Johnson sold 1,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total transaction of C$142,576.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,785. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.