Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Down 14.2% in July

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 8,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,256,000 after buying an additional 6,835,271 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,910 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,850,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at about $168,063,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.09. 391,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,507. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.76. The stock has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

