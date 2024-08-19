Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0728 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance
ENDTF stock opened at C$10.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.03. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$8.76 and a 1-year high of C$10.45.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
