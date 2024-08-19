Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Short Interest Update

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,720,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 10,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, General Counsel Hector M. Ruiz sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $25,483.21. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 181,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,925.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Canoo news, General Counsel Hector M. Ruiz sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $25,483.21. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 181,513 shares in the company, valued at $422,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $25,508.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,447 shares in the company, valued at $422,771.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in Canoo in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Canoo from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Canoo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Canoo in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

GOEV stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,986,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597,982. Canoo has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $95.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

