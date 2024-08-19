Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 1,575,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,807,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 240.19% and a negative return on equity of 73.30%. The company had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $37,155.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,912.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,545 shares of company stock valued at $67,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,718,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,149,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 137.3% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 135,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 78,275 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 36,747.5% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 117,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 117,592 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 168.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 57,262 shares during the period. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.