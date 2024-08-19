Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Price Target to $22.00

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered Kimball Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimball Electronics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.25.

KE stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. Kimball Electronics has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $457.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $430.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.00 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics in the second quarter valued at $210,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 1,526.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 96.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

