Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,269 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $55,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,196,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,763,000 after acquiring an additional 569,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,316,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,348,000 after purchasing an additional 103,049 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,210,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,288,000 after purchasing an additional 670,052 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,183,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,980,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,716,000 after buying an additional 355,935 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

CGUS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,744. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.32.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

