Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Shares Gap Down to $16.30

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.30, but opened at $15.74. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 448 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CPLP

Capital Product Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $911.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $97.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.22 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 18.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capital Product Partners stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.91% of Capital Product Partners worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.